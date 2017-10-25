Sarri: 'Napoli should've killed the game'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri feels Napoli “felt too secure in our lead, which was a mistake” in the 3-2 victory away to Genoa.

Adel Taarabt had given the hosts a surprise lead after four minutes, but Dries Mertens turned it around with a brace and then prompted the Ervin Zukanovic own goal.

However, late on the Grifone poured forward and made it a nervy finale with the Armando Izzo goal.

“In my view, we put in a quality performance in terms of passing, but the regrets are that we didn’t kill off a game that we had absolutely dominated, then conceded a goal 10 minutes from time to leave it open,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We did well technically, but in terms of character there was a lot to be desired and we perhaps started resting a bit too early. I don’t think it’s an issue of fatigue, as we were in total control.

“Genoa are improving and my team felt too secure in their lead, which is a mistake. It won’t be easy for anyone to win here and in my previous two visits with Napoli, we had drawn. We did well to turn it around so quickly after going behind.”

The second Mertens goal saw him control the long Amadou Diawara ball dead to then fire in at the near post.

“It was extraordinary. When he arrived at Napoli, people thought he was a winger capable of making the difference off the bench. Instead, used as a centre-forward, he’s world class. His characteristics are different to Gonzalo Higuain, but he is certainly a centre-forward.”