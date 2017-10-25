Player ratings: Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus beat Spal 4-1 in Turin, but it was a nervier night than the scoreline suggests, as Football Italia rates the players.

Words: Elio Salerno

Juventus welcomed Spal to the Allianz Stadium in what was the pair’s first competitive meeting since January 1968. Max Allegri took the opportunity to freshen up his starting XI, Wojciech Szczesny was handed a rare start, with Federico Bernardeschi lining up in an exciting looking attack alongside Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and fellow summer signing Douglas Costa.

It was a game Juventus were expected to win comfortably and although the score line suggests that was the case, the game was closer than expected at times.

Racing into a two goal lead, Juventus got complacent and only an offside call prevented the visitors from pulling level early in the second half.

In the end the individual quality of Juventus saw them through to collect three points.

Wojciech Szczesny - 6

Rarely troubled, he was let down by those in front him as Juventus conceded yet another cheap goal. He will hope these defensive errors are eliminated for his future appearances.

Stephan Lichtsteiner - 4.5

Too concerned with wrestling in his own box to deal with the danger - i.e the ball. His failure to recognise this danger allowed SPAL striker Alberto Paloschi to pull a goal back. Wasteful in possession on too many occasions, on another poor night for the Swiss right-back.

Daniele Rugani - 6

Aside from an over-eagerness to win the ball on a couple of occasions, Rugani defended well. Intelligent with his positioning he was able to clear danger on a few occasions. In possession he completed a high percentage of his passes, helping his team retain possession.

Andrea Barzagli - 6

Most important defensive action of the night, a fantastic block around the 50 minute mark prevented an almost certain goal as Paloschi looked to level the score. Has been reliable for Juventus on so many occasions over the years.

Alex Sandro - 6.5

The Brazilian left-back looked more like his old self after what’s been a poor start to the season. Worked well down the left with fellow Brazilian Douglas Costa.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 5

In his short time at Juventus the Uruguyan player has set a high standard, and there is now expectation whenever he steps onto the pitch. Tonight he was loose with possession, and his decision making and use of the ball was below par. Nights like this from young players are to be expected and accepted.

Sami Khedira - 6

Never likely to repeat his weekend heroics, it was a much more subdued performance from the German international before his removal early in the second half.

Douglas Costa - 7

The summer signing is starting to show signs of what he is capable of. With two assists tonight Costa showed the variety his game has. Key passes, crosses and, as always, a willingness to attack the opposition.

Paulo Dybala - 6.5

A superbly executed first-half free-kick see him take his Serie A goal tally for the season to 11. The Juventus number 10 found lots of space to pick up possession, and it almost appeared easy for him at times.

Federico Bernardeschi - 6

On his second start for his new club, Berna again made an instant impact as he grabbed his second Juventus goal. A stunning first-half volley was just another example of the potential he has. Withdrawn after 55 minutes, Juventus fans will want to see more of their dynamic young winger.

Gonzalo Higuain - 6.5

The Juventus frontman put in another tireless display tonight and more than deserved his goal after recent performances. There is a new found freshness and intensity to his game, and these will be pleasing signs after an indifferent start to the season for Pipita.

Substitutes

Juan Cuadrado - 6

A danger when introduced in the second half, the Colombian winger got himself on the score sheet when heading home a Douglas Costa cross.

Miralem Pjanic - 6

A calming influence on the game and helped to settle Juve, his corner lead to the third goal.

Claudio Marchisio - 6

The return of Il Principino will be as welcome as the three points to Juve fans tonight, given a great reception from the home crowd, who will hope he can stay injury free for the rest of the season.