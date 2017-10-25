Montella: 'Milan building to Chievo win'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella believes Milan’s 4-1 win at Chievo was simply building on the growing performances of recent weeks.

Suso was decisive with a goal and assist at the Stadio Bentegodi, ending a run of one point from four rounds.

“It’s a victory that gives us belief and strength. We had already seen significant improvements in the quality of football over recent games and I am very satisfied with this performance,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“I am already looking forward to Saturday’s game with Juventus and we don’t have much time to celebrate, even if we do want to enjoy the moment.

“We had a psychological block, all sorts of things happened and the team had to shake some things off. In the second half, the lads were more enterprising and I hope from now on these players will be able to express their immense talent with more freedom.

“I want to see the spark we’re looking for and hope that Juve underestimate us a bit on Saturday.”

Was it a coincidence that Milan played better with Leonardo Bonucci suspended and in the stands?

“We didn’t allow Genoa much either, while with Inter we conceded on an error and a corner. You can criticise Bonucci for some performances, but can’t put his quality in doubt, otherwise we may as well go and do a different profession.”