Allegri: 'Juve can't play like this'

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri warns Juventus that “if we repeat this performance against Milan, we will lose” after a 4-1 win over SPAL.

The final result doesn’t perhaps reflect the number of chances the minnows created in Turin, including a potential equaliser disallowed for offside.

“If we play like this at San Siro and repeat this performance against Milan, then we will certainly lose,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We have not yet worked out that it’s nice to score goals, but we’ve got to keep the intensity and concentration levels up. We got ourselves into trouble, waltzed out of the game and SPAL did well to get back into it.

“In the second half we ran a big risk on Alberto Paloschi and fortunately it was offside. Either we find a balance or it’s difficult for us to win the Scudetto. We are constantly on this see-saw.

“It’s not as if we want to only attack or only defend, but maintain a balance. If we play like this against Milan, we’ll get trashed. After going 2-0 up, we made one mistake after another and SPAL were able to control the ball. If we had gone to 2-2, anything could’ve happened. You cannot afford that against the bigger clubs. Just look at our defeat to Lazio.

“I hope this is the last time that I will have to throw my jacket to the ground in anger, because I’m getting old for this…”

Federico Bernardeschi had a rare start and scored another splendid goal, his volley from the edge of the box flying into the far top corner.

“He did well and I am happy, it’s not easy for him to play every now and then. Rodrigo Bentancur also did well, although he has to move the ball quickly and with greater ease, because he’s got the quality.”