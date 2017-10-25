EDF: 'Roma could've done better'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco admitted Roma “could’ve done better” in a slender 1-0 victory over Crotone, but he’ll take the points.

The Giallorossi continued their successful run of results this season thanks to a debatable Diego Perotti penalty.

“We won, even if we could’ve done better considering the chances we created,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We hit the woodwork twice, dominated possession and picked up three important points to continue our journey. I had to make a lot of changes, as we’ll have three games coming up in the next six days.”

Rick Karsdorp was given his Serie A debut in the starting XI, having undergone knee surgery just days after completing the €14m transfer from Feyenoord.

“I thought this was the right game to bring him in after five months of not playing competitive matches. You don’t win games with a budget, but with a mentality and the right attitude. Clearly, we should’ve scored more goals and not suffered quite so much against the smaller sides.

“I believe this season will be decided in the final few matches and I hope Roma will be up there. Right now we have the best defence, but we need to be more clinical in attack.”