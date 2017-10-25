Balotelli: 'I'm ready if Italy call'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli explained his decision to remain in Nice, dealing with criticism and is “ready” for an Italy call. “If not, I’ll cheer on the Nazionale.”

The striker sat down with newspaper Nice-Matin to discuss his career and hopes of getting back into the Azzurri squad.

“It is important for me to express myself so that the supporters know the real personality, the man I really am,” said SuperMario.

He is yet to be called up by Italy boss Giampiero Ventura, even after Andrea Belotti’s injury, and there’s a World Cup play-off against Sweden on the horizon.

“If the Coach wants to call me, then I am ready. If he doesn’t want to call me, then I’ll always cheer on the Nazionale.”

Balo’s career has been revitalised in France with OGC Nice and he opted to sign a new contract after his first season. So far this term, he has eight goals in 11 competitive games.

“Before talking about football, I chose to stay at Nice for the human element. The President, the Coach, they are good people. That is above all why I made this choice, as I needed to feel wanted above all else.”

Nice finished third in Ligue 1 last season, but this term crashed out of the Champions League play-offs against Napoli, lost to Lazio in the Europa League and are struggling domestically too.

“In my previous clubs, a sporting situation like the one we are in now would prompt a strong reaction from the fans. There, if we had played so badly and lost a match we shouldn’t have lost, the fans wouldn’t have been applauding, singing and supporting us. With a sight like that, it was magnificent.

“What really irritates me is criticism on my personal life. If it’s about football, I don’t mind, in the sense that if I play badly on Sunday, I talk to the Coach on Monday about what I should’ve done better. I know if I played well, I don’t need to read the newspaper to find that out.

“It’s not that the opinions of others don’t interest me, but I accept them. They are part of the job and if you don’t accept criticism, you need to change profession.”