Karsdorp: ‘Beautiful to play for Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Rick Karsdorp says it’s “beautiful” to have finally made his Roma debut, having been sidelined with a knee injury.

The defender joined from Feyenoord in the summer, but had to undergo surgery immediately after joining, with delays meaning he couldn’t make his debut until last night’s win over Crotone.

“It’s beautiful, I feel like a kid,” Karsdorp told Roma TV.

“I’ve been training with the team for two weeks, so I’m happy to have had the minutes with the team and I’m happy to have won.

“Before the match the Coach [Eusebio Di Francesco] gave me some advice, told me to enjoy it and wished me good luck.

“After the match I was pretty happy, the performance was decent. I can and must give more though, especially going forward.

“I was out for four or five months, and today I played in a decent physical condition. I feel pretty good, my duty is to always improve.

“I’m never completely satisfied. I can do better, I made a mistake in the first half but I’m happy to have returned to the pitch.”