Juventus set scoring record

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have scored 31 goals in the first 10 Serie A games, the best record by anyone in 66 years.

The Bianconeri beat Spal 4-1 in Turin last night, meaning they have now scored 31 in 10 games, even better than Napoli’s record of 29 in the same period.

Indeed that record is better than anyone has managed at this stage since the 1951-52 season.

In that campaign it was Juve themselves who boasted the same record after 10 games, going on to win the Scudetto by seven points - in the days of two points for a win - while scoring 98 goals.