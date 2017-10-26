Dybala-Higuain break drought

By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ win over Spal last night saw Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain score in the same game for the first time since February.

The Bianconeri won 4-1 against the newly promoted side, with La Joya curling in a stunning free-kick and Pipita adding the third with a fine left-footed strike.

That represented the first time that both had scored in the same match since the 3-1 win over Napoli in the Coppa Italia on February 28.

Following that there was an eight month period where both didn’t score in the same game, a run extending to Argentina’s friendly with Brazil in June, in which both played.

Dybala now has 11 goals in 10 Serie A games this season, as well as hitting a double in the Supercoppa Italiana against Lazio.

Higuain has started the season slowly by his own standards, with four goals and three assists in his 10 league games.