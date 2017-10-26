Juventus’ win over Spal last night saw Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain score in the same game for the first time since February.
The Bianconeri won 4-1 against the newly promoted side, with La Joya curling in a stunning free-kick and Pipita adding the third with a fine left-footed strike.
That represented the first time that both had scored in the same match since the 3-1 win over Napoli in the Coppa Italia on February 28.
Following that there was an eight month period where both didn’t score in the same game, a run extending to Argentina’s friendly with Brazil in June, in which both played.
Dybala now has 11 goals in 10 Serie A games this season, as well as hitting a double in the Supercoppa Italiana against Lazio.
Higuain has started the season slowly by his own standards, with four goals and three assists in his 10 league games.