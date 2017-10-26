Ionita renews with Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari have officially announced that Artur Ionita has renewed his contract until 2021.

The Moldovan international has spent the past two seasons with the Isolani, having joined from Verona in the summer of 2016.

Today it has been announced that he’s committed his future to the club, agreeing a two-year extension to his current deal.

“Cagliari Calcio is happy to announce the extension of Artur Ionita's contract: the player is now tied to the Rossoblù colors until 2021,” a statement on the Sardinian club’s website reads.

“Congratulations, Artur. Keep going like this!”