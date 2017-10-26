Berlusconi: ‘Maybe I’ll buy Milan…’

By Football Italia staff

Silvio Berlusconi jokes “maybe I’ll buy Milan again”, as Mediaset are likely to receive €500m.

The former Italian Prime Minister sold the club in April this year, with a Chinese group led by Yonghong Li taking over.

There will be a general election in Italy next year, with Berlusconi once again standing as leader of the Forza Italia party.

Having previously expressed doubts over the new Chinese owners of the Rossoneri, the former President joked about buying the Diavolo again during a Forza Italia conference in Alto Adige.

Mediaset are taking French company Vivendi to court after they pulled out of an €800m deal to buy Mediaset Premium, the pay-TV arm of the company.

Berlusconi and his holding company Fininvest are demanding €3bn in compensation, but it’s thought Vivendi will settle for around €500m to avoid a court case.

“And with that money, maybe I’ll buy Milan again…” Berlusconi said, as reported by Il Messaggero.