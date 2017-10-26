Italy to snub Balotelli

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Mario Balotelli will not be called up for Italy’s World Cup play-off, but Simone Zaza is on standby.

The Azzurri face Sweden over two legs on November 10 and 13, as they look to secure qualification for next summer’s World Cup.

There have been calls for Balotelli to be brought back into the squad, as he has eight goals and an assist in his 11 games for Nice so far this season.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting today that Super Mario will not be called-up for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

Clubs outside of the country are given prior warning that their players could be called-up, but Les Aiglons have reportedly received no such notification.

Valencia have been informed that Zaza may be called, but that will depend on the fitness of Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

Ventura will name his squad on November 4.