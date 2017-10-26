Karsdorp suffers ACL injury

By Football Italia staff

Rick Karsdorp has suffered a cruciate ligament injury, having made his Roma debut last night.

The Dutch defender arrived from Feyenoord in the summer, but had to undergo meniscus surgery after joining.

The full-back finally made his debut last night, but was substituted late on with slight pain in his other knee, but it emerged this morning that the injury could be worse than first feared.

"In the aftermath of Wednesday's game against Crotone, Rick Karsdorp went to the medical staff for treatment on a pain he felt in his left knee midway through the second half at the Stadio Olimpico," the Giallorossi confirmed in a statement.

"Karsdorp was immediately taking to the hospital for medical tests, which confirmed a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament.

"On Thursday afternoon the player will undergo further medical evaluations with Professior Mariani, who will prepare the plan for his rehabilitation."

Karsdorp had spoken after the game of his delight at finally making his Roma debut, but he'll now be out for at least six months.