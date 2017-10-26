Roma’s ACL issues

By Football Italia staff

Rick Karsdorp has become the latest in a long line of Roma players to suffer a cruciate ligament injury.

The Dutch defender made his debut for the club last night, but tests have confirmed that he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during the win over Crotone.

A torn ACL is a fairly common injury for footballers, but the Giallorossi have been particularly badly afflicted in recent years.

Kevin Strootman missed the best part of two seasons after suffering the injury against Napoli in 2014.

The Dutch international had an initial surgery and returned to action, but the healing process didn’t progress as expected and he required two further operations.

Alessandro Florenzi has only just returned to action after twice suffering an ACL tear, while Emerson Palmieri is currently out with the same injury.

Young left-back Luca Pellegrini also tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a friendly win over Slovacko in July, while Mario Rui was out until November last year with a ruptured ACL.