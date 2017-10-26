Preziosi acquitted of tax evasion

By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi has been acquitted of tax evasion by the appeals court.

The Grifone President and CEO Alessandro Zarbano were charged in 2013 for the alleged non-payment of €8m worth of VAT.

Preziosi was initially found guilty and sentenced to a year and six months in prison, with Zarbano getting a year.

However, the pair had already begun paying the revenue back in installements, which the original trial should have taken into account, but didn’t.

Both have therefore been acquitted on appeal.