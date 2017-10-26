Genoa President Enrico Preziosi has been acquitted of tax evasion by the appeals court.
The Grifone President and CEO Alessandro Zarbano were charged in 2013 for the alleged non-payment of €8m worth of VAT.
Preziosi was initially found guilty and sentenced to a year and six months in prison, with Zarbano getting a year.
However, the pair had already begun paying the revenue back in installements, which the original trial should have taken into account, but didn’t.
Both have therefore been acquitted on appeal.