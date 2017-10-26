Paolo Valeri has been announced as the referee for Saturday’s match between Milan and Juventus.
The Rossoneri welcome the champions to San Siro this weekend, though they will be without former Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci, who is suspended after an elbow on Aleandro Rosi.
Today the AIA has announced that Paolo Valeri will officiate the match, having last taken charge of the Diavolo in their 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria in September.
Elsewhere, Luca Pairetto has been appointed to Napoli-Sassuolo, while Claudio Gavillucci will oversee Inter’s trip to Verona.
Serie A Week 11 referees:
Benevento-Lazio - Piero Giacomelli
Crotone-Fiorentina - Fabio Maresca
Verona-Inter - Claudio Gavillucci
Milan-Juventus - Paolo Valeri
Napoli-Sassuolo - Luca Pairetto
Roma-Bologna - Michael Fabbri
Sampdoria-Chievo - Daniele Doveri
Spal-Genoa - Daniele Orsato
Torino-Cagliari - Gianpaolo Calvarese
Udinese-Atalanta - Gianluca Rocchi