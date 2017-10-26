Valeri to referee Milan-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Valeri has been announced as the referee for Saturday’s match between Milan and Juventus.

The Rossoneri welcome the champions to San Siro this weekend, though they will be without former Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci, who is suspended after an elbow on Aleandro Rosi.

Today the AIA has announced that Paolo Valeri will officiate the match, having last taken charge of the Diavolo in their 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria in September.

Elsewhere, Luca Pairetto has been appointed to Napoli-Sassuolo, while Claudio Gavillucci will oversee Inter’s trip to Verona.

Serie A Week 11 referees:

Benevento-Lazio - Piero Giacomelli

Crotone-Fiorentina - Fabio Maresca

Verona-Inter - Claudio Gavillucci

Milan-Juventus - Paolo Valeri

Napoli-Sassuolo - Luca Pairetto

Roma-Bologna - Michael Fabbri

Sampdoria-Chievo - Daniele Doveri

Spal-Genoa - Daniele Orsato

Torino-Cagliari - Gianpaolo Calvarese

Udinese-Atalanta - Gianluca Rocchi