Report: Lazio charged by FIGC

By Football Italia staff

ANSA reports that Lazio have been charged for two violations by the FIGC, after the anti-Semitic materials in the Curva Sud.

An investigation was opened by the office of prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro, after anti-Jewish slurs and images of Anne Frank in a Roma shirt were found in the Giallorossi section at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Biancocelesti fans had been moved there after the Curva Nord had been closed for racist chanting.

According to news agency ANSA, that investigation was closed this morning, with the charges then communicated to the club.

It’s believed Lazio have been charged with violating article 1a, which refers to general duties and obligations, and this is likely to be related to the decision to open the Curva Sud when the Nord was closed.

The Aquile are also charged with violating article 11, which relates to discriminatory conduct.

Clubs are held responsible for the conduct of their supporters, with a first breach carrying “a fine of at least €50,000 for professional clubs”.

In addition “taking into account the specific circumstances of the case, and their gravity and relevance”, a club found in breach of article 11 is subject to one or more of the following: one or more games behind closed doors, one or more games with one or more sections closed, being banned from their ground for one or more games, the loss of one or two points in the table, expulsion from the current season, exclusion from certain competitions.