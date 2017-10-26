Suso: ‘Milan don’t want to sell me’

By Football Italia staff

Suso doesn’t fear he’ll be sold if Milan need to meet Financial Fair Play - “if they wanted to sell me, they’d have told me before I signed my renewal”.

The Spanish winger was the Rossoneri’s key man in the win over Chievo last night, and spoke in a Press conference this afternoon.

“Do I feel I could be sacrificed for the budget?” Suso considered.

“I renewed not long ago. [CEO Marco] Fassone didn’t say anything to me, if they wanted to sell me they’d have told me before I signed my renewal.

“I think I’ll say here for a long time.”

The Diavolo face Juventus this weekend, and Suso looked ahead to that match.

“We needed a win like yesterday to gain confidence. Against Juventus we most show that we’re growing and improving.

“We know we’re a strong team, we have to give 100 per cent, but yesterday’s win will serve us well.

“We have more confidence, on Saturday we have to be compact and play as a team. Then of course we’re at San Siro, our stadium.

“Anything could happen, they’re very organised and we need to be united when they have the ball. We’ll try to play and take at least a point.

“I think they’re stronger than us, if not we’d be above them. We have to beat the smaller teams at San Siro, and it can happen against the big teams too.

“We all want to win on Saturday, but a draw is the minimum.

“What will I do if we win? I’ll walk home! Admittedly I live 50 metres from the stadium… It’s important to win on Saturday.”