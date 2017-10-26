Agent: ‘Koulibaly focused on Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent assures his client is “100 per cent focused” on Napoli, despite Barcelona rumours.

Catalan newspaper Sport reported today that the Blaugrana were interested in the centre-back, but his representative insists he’s not thinking about the transfer market.

“The local newspaper that reported it uses the transfer market to increase sales,” Bruno Satin said on Radio Crc.

“At this time Kalidou is 100 per cent focused on the league and on the return match with [Manchester] City.

“I was at the stadium for the first leg and I saw Napoli play a high level game where they came close to matching them.”