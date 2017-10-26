Karsdorp ACL surgery tomorrow

By Football Italia staff

Rick Karsdorp will undergo surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament tomorrow, having only made his Roma debut last night.

The full-back already had a knee operation mere days after he completed the €14m transfer from Feyenoord over the summer.

He finally made his debut for the club in Wednesday evening’s 1-0 Serie A victory over Crotone.

However, it is now confirmed he tore his ACL and will go under the knife using keyhole surgery at the Villa Stuart clinic with Professor Mariani.

“On Thursday afternoon Rick Karsdorp visited knee specialist Professior Mariani, who confirmed the initial diagnosis and, after carrying out further medical tests, advised surgery,” read a statement.

As a result, on Friday morning the full-back will undergo athroscopic surgery to his left knee.”