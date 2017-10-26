NEWS
Thursday October 26 2017
Calabria: 'I am fine'
By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Davide Calabria thanked fans for their messages after his frightening head injury. “We’re doing all the necessary tests.”

The full-back was stretchered off after a nasty collision with Chievo defender Massimo Gobbi during the final minutes of Wednesday night’s 4-1 victory.

He was kept in hospital overnight for observation after being diagnosed with head trauma, but said to be awake and lucid throughout the experience.

“It was a great performance from the whole team last night,” wrote the 20-year-old on Instagram.

“I am fine, I really thank everyone for the many messages you sent me. We are doing all the necessary tests and I am counting on a very fast recovery.”

