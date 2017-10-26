Rossi: 'I'd love Napoli or Milan role'

By Football Italia staff

Giuseppe Rossi confirms he is ready for a comeback and looking for a club in Italy, noting he’d love to play for Napoli or Milan.

The forward has suffered a series of immensely unfortunate injury setbacks in his career and is close to a comeback after the latest torn ACL on April 10.

“After the injury, I feel great, I’m training and waiting for a club,” Pepito told Sky Sport Italia.

“My desire is to come back to Italy, so we are trying to work on that front and we’ll see what comes out of it.”

Some of the options for Rossi could be Napoli, who lost Arkadiusz Milik to an ACL injury, and Milan.

“Naturally, I’d love to play for a side like Napoli, as they play some of the best football in Europe and I think my characteristics would fit well.

“Vincenzo Montella’s football is built for strikers and he has a very attacking approach. The objective of football is to score goals and he knows that, being a former striker himself.

“I am also still thinking about the Nazionale. Giampiero Ventura will know how to make the best choices for the attack. Ciro Immobile scores all the time and Lorenzo Insigne is very creative. I hope Andrea Belotti can recover in time for the World Cup play-offs with Sweden.”

Rossi had some advice for Roma defender Rick Karsdorp, who just made his debut last night and tore his ACL.

“Such a serious injury as the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament is a pretty tough psychological battle to fight, but I think all professional players are strong and I am sure Karsdorp will recover well.”