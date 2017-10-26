NEWS
Thursday October 26 2017
Mirante out for 2-3 weeks
By Football Italia staff

Bologna will be without first choice goalkeeper Antonio Mirante for two to three weeks due to a thigh strain.

The veteran sustained the injury to his right leg during last night’s 2-1 home defeat to Lazio.

A statement from the club confirmed a Grade I tear to the thigh muscle, with recovery time estimated at two to three weeks.

Angelo Da Costa will therefore take the gloves for the next few games.

Bologna are also unlikely to have Ibrahima Mbaye, Vasilis Torosidis, Cheick Keita or Saphir Taider for this weekend’s Serie A match against Roma.

