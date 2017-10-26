Baldissoni: 'Roma stadium by 2020'

By Football Italia staff

Roma CEO Mauro Baldissoni claims they will “play our first game in the new stadium in August 2020,” but shareholders were sceptical.

Directors spoke directly to investors at today’s shareholder’s meeting, where a €120m increase in capital was approved.

The issue of building the Stadio Della Roma, or at least getting approval to start works, continues to drag on over the years.

“We hope to play our first game in the new stadium in August 2020,” said Baldissoni.

“That is the date our experts have given us and we believe it is very credible.”

However, shareholder Mario Staderini was unimpressed with the latest prediction.

“How about Baldissoni bets €1 and I bet €10,000 the stadium won’t be open for August 2020?”

The director replied: “I don’t like betting, I prefer to let action do the talking.”