Nicola: 'Roma penalty invented'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone Coach Davide Nicola is still furious after his team lost to Roma thanks to “a penalty that was totally invented.”

The 1-0 result at the Stadio Olimpico last night was decided by a Diego Perotti spot-kick, but although VAR has now been introduced, there seemed to be precious little contact between Mario Sampirisi and Aleksandar Kolarov.

“Apparently, the Stadio Olimpico doesn’t bring us much luck with referees,” Nicola told reporters.

“I remain in favour of VAR technology, but quite honestly I am yet to figure out when it is called into play. Without playing the victim here, I will just say that we can’t talk about this as a ‘generous’ penalty decision. As far as I am concerned, the penalty was totally invented.”

To add insult to injury, Ante Budimir was booked for simulation during the same match for a not dissimilar incident.

“Ours probably wasn’t a penalty either, but Budimir certainly should not have been booked.”