NEWS
Thursday October 26 2017
Over 36,000 tickets sold for Italy-Sweden
By Football Italia staff

Over 36,000 tickets have already been sold for Italy’s World Cup play-off against Sweden at San Siro on November 13.

The sale only began yesterday afternoon and has been a great success, as the Federation announced that 36,000 had already been snapped up.

The first leg of the showdown will be in Stockholm on November 10.

You can buy tickets for Italy-Sweden at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, with prices ranging from €120 to €12.

Tickets can be bought from www.vivoazzurro.it and www.ticketone.it .

