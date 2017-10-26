Suso Milan captain with Juve?

By Football Italia staff

With Leonardo Bonucci suspended, there are reports Milan could hand the captain’s armband to Suso for the match against Juventus.

The two giants go head-to-head at San Siro on Saturday evening.

Defender Bonucci continues his two-match ban for elbowing Aleandro Rosi of Genoa, having already missed last night’s 4-1 victory away to Chievo.

According to Calcionews24, Manuel Locatelli will start rather than Lucas Biglia, who is the vice-captain and not 100 per cent fit.

Former captain Riccardo Montolivo is expected to be on the bench.

In these circumstances, the armband could well be given to Suso, who has been a decisive figure so far this season.

This would bring the captaincy back to a member of the ‘old guard’ rather than a summer signing who has only just arrived.

Suso has contributed five goals and six assists in 15 competitive games this term.