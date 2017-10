Kalinic goal sets season record

By Football Italia staff

Nikola Kalinic’s goal for Milan against Chievo on Wednesday set a Serie A record for this season, coming at the end of 43 consecutive passes.

Opta statistics showed the Croatia international’s strike finished off a textbook team move at the Stadio Bentegodi.

The Rossoneri won the match 4-1, salvaging Coach Vincenzo Montella’s job.