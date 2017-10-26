NEWS
Thursday October 26 2017
Mazzarri option for Torino bench?
By Football Italia staff

Walter Mazzarri, Paulo Sousa and Serse Cosmi are options considered by Torino if they sack Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

A run of two points from five rounds, both earned against relegation candidates Verona and Crotone, left the current tactician hanging by a thread.

He confessed that he was “at the mercy of the club” following last night’s 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina and director Gianluca Petrachi hinted at a potential change of management today.

According to Calciomercato.com, the favourite to take over at Torino is Mazzarri, who is a free agent after leaving Watford over the summer.

Other options are Sousa, who like Mazzarri has also been linked with the Milan bench if Vincenzo Montella falters, and ex-Perugia and Udinese boss Cosmi.

