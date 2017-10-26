Mazzarri option for Torino bench?

By Football Italia staff

Walter Mazzarri, Paulo Sousa and Serse Cosmi are options considered by Torino if they sack Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

A run of two points from five rounds, both earned against relegation candidates Verona and Crotone, left the current tactician hanging by a thread.

He confessed that he was “at the mercy of the club” following last night’s 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina and director Gianluca Petrachi hinted at a potential change of management today.

According to Calciomercato.com, the favourite to take over at Torino is Mazzarri, who is a free agent after leaving Watford over the summer.

Other options are Sousa, who like Mazzarri has also been linked with the Milan bench if Vincenzo Montella falters, and ex-Perugia and Udinese boss Cosmi.