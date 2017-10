Serie B: Perugia appoint Breda

By Football Italia staff

Perugia have appointed new Coach Roberto Breda after firing Federico Giunti due to a dismal run of results.

The Grifone announced Giunti had been sacked live on television just minutes after their fifth consecutive defeat on Tuesday evening.

Serse Cosmi and Roberto Stellone were mentioned as possible candidates, but Breda has been given the job.

He has already taken charge of his first training session with the Serie B side.