Barzagli: 'Juve can't rely on attack'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli concedes Juventus can’t continue to rely on a prolific attack and leaky defence against Milan this weekend.

The Bianconeri visit Milan at San Siro on Saturday evening and seem to be back on track after two consecutive victories, but Max Allegri was not happy with the way they almost allowed SPAL to equalise.

“After 10 rounds we are doing very well in attack, but are perhaps allowing a bit too much at the back due to dips in concentration during games,” Barzagli told Sky Sport Italia after the 4-1 win.

“It’s natural the Coach was angry, because in recent years Juventus always showed great solidity, winning matches even by slender scorelines, but with more clean sheets.

“Consequently, seeing the focus drop like that is irritating and I think we really need to improve that aspect.”

Juve are making up for it with 31 goals scored in 10 rounds, the most prolific Serie A start to a season since 1951-52.

“I don’t think we can keep going with the mentality of saying, at least we’ll score anyway. When you start facing important opponents, such as our defeat to Lazio, you’ll see it’s not so easy to score three or four goals.

“We are playing against Milan in their own stadium and know full well that Milan-Juve is a fixture where winning means something more than just three points.

“We’ve got to battle and put in a good technical performance, so if we combine the two, we can do well. It requires great concentration, because Milan will be very fired up to prove they don’t belong in their current position.”

Leonardo Bonucci won’t be facing his former teammates, as he sits out a two-match ban for elbowing Genoa defender Aleandro Rosi.

“It is disappointing, because Leo is a great player and it’s always pleasing to take on the best, especially if they are former teammates you went through a thousand battles and adventures with. It’s a pity, but we’ll meet another time.”

The use of VAR has created controversy this season, with some against the introduction of technology into the sport and the majority in favour.

“I think it is helping referees a lot, but we are only at the beginning and can judge at the end of the campaign,” continued Barzagli.

“In my view it is working well, though obviously in football everyone clings to the tiniest error. It’ll take a while to perfect. As we’re at the start, I imagine quite a few people aren’t fully versed on the rules of VAR and when it can be used.

“On the other hand, it is a contact sport and you can’t re-watch every single incident.”