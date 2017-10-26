Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri is reportedly the subject of a €25m offer from Liverpool in January after recovering from a torn ACL.
Jurgen Klopp’s interest in the Brazilian-Italian is not new and a swoop would’ve been attempted over the summer had he not sustained a serious knee injury in May.
According to Gazzamercato, the Premier League side are coming back for Emerson in the January transfer window with a proposal worth €25m.
The 23-year-old would also be offered a contract to June 2022 at a considerably higher salary than he currently commands.
It’d be a massive profit for Roma, who only signed him for €2m from Santos following a loan spell at Palermo.
Emerson is expected to be back in action next month.