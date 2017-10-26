NEWS
Thursday October 26 2017
Liverpool €25m for Emerson
By Football Italia staff

Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri is reportedly the subject of a €25m offer from Liverpool in January after recovering from a torn ACL.

Jurgen Klopp’s interest in the Brazilian-Italian is not new and a swoop would’ve been attempted over the summer had he not sustained a serious knee injury in May.

According to Gazzamercato, the Premier League side are coming back for Emerson in the January transfer window with a proposal worth €25m.

The 23-year-old would also be offered a contract to June 2022 at a considerably higher salary than he currently commands.

It’d be a massive profit for Roma, who only signed him for €2m from Santos following a loan spell at Palermo.

Emerson is expected to be back in action next month.

