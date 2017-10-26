President hires himself as Coach

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini take note, as Serie D side Fulgor Molfetta saw their President sack the Coach and take over the bench himself.

Mauro Lanza is a colourful figure at the club, based near Bari, and after firing his tactician, decided there was no need to search for a replacement.

Instead, President Lanza took charge of the games and their training sessions, which for some reason included getting the players to fire shots at the wall as hard as possible.

It proved an inspired change, as Molfetta ended their crisis with a point against AZ Picerno.

Lanza is balancing his many jobs now, as President, Coach and the owner of a petrol station.

Palermo and Brescia, whose Presidents Zamparini and Massimo Cellino have been through dozens of Coaches, must be tempted to follow suit.

However, in Serie A and B, you need a specific licence to work as a Coach.