Sampdoria prepare Praet contract

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria are reportedly working on a new contract to lock down Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet.

He has been linked with Newcastle United and Everton over the summer and more offers are expected to come in January.

His current contract with the Blucerchiati runs to June 2021 and includes a €25m release clause.

According to Sampnews24.com, the club is working to draw up a new contract that would eliminate that clause and significantly increase his salary.

He has provided three assists in nine Serie A games so far this season.

Sampdoria signed Praet from RSC Anderlecht for €10m in August 2016.