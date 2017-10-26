Albertini unsure about Bonucci armband

By Football Italia staff

Demetrio Albertini denies he was approached to join Milan and isn’t convinced Leonardo Bonucci was the right choice as captain.

The former midfielder spent most of his career at San Siro and, having unsuccessfully run for election as President of the FIGC, seemed a natural fit for a directorial role under new management.

“I read about that, but it was just a rumour. I never had contact with anyone, that’s all I can say for certain,” he told Sportitalia.

Milan caused controversy by handing the captain’s armband to newcomer Bonucci and Albertini doesn’t believe it was a good idea.

“It’s always difficult to evaluate this situation, but I think he was chosen based on a hypothetical regular starting XI. At that point, a charismatic figure like Leo could’ve been the right man to take pressure of Gianluigi Donnarumma or other players.

“Personally, having experienced many locker room atmospheres, I believe the leader is not necessarily the man with the armband, but the group of more important and charismatic figures.

“I am convinced that the players who know the Milan philosophy well can transmit what it means to wear the Milan jersey.”