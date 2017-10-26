NEWS
Thursday October 26 2017
Atletico Madrid eye Luis Alberto
By Football Italia staff

Luis Alberto has impressed so much at Lazio that there are reports of interest from Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old has been instrumental in their current campaign, which has seen them win the Italian Super Cup, lose only one game all season – to Napoli – sit third in Serie A and op of their Europa League group.

He has provided three goals and six assists in 14 competitive matches for the Aquile.

According to Calciomercato.com, Luis Alberto has attracted interest from Liga giants Atletico Madrid and could receive a call-up for his country soon.

It would be his first Spain cap at senior level.

He has a contract with Lazio to June 2021 and was signed from Liverpool just over a year ago for €4m.

