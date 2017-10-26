Zaza has been 'over-criticised'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza’s father believes he was “over-criticised” in recent years and his time at Valencia has made him ready for Italy again.

The striker is reportedly on standby for a place in the Italy squad for the World Cup play-off against Sweden next month.

“He is calm, we’ll see what happens. Even if the call doesn’t come, he’d be relaxed anyway,” Antonio Zaza told TMW Radio.

The former Sassuolo, Juventus and West Ham United forward has scored eight goals in nine Liga games this season.

It's a boost in confidence he sorely needed after missing a penalty in the Euro 2016 shoot-out against Germany.

“Perhaps he had been over-criticised and needed to rediscover his calm, which he did in Spain, proving what he can really do. Valencia was the best choice he could’ve made.

“The lad needs to be understood. He is sincere, fair and upfront, so he needed a club that believed in him all the way.

“His objective this season is to score as many goals as possible for Valencia and, like every Italian player, he particularly aspires to wearing the Azzurri jersey again.

“All choices are to be respected and we will wait to see what happens in future.”