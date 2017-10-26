Petagna: 'Atalanta play better now'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Petagna maintains Atalanta “are playing better this season” and aren’t holding back their ambitions in Serie A or Europe.

The Orobici were the surprise outfit in Serie A last season, finishing fourth, and are currently top of their Europa League group ahead of Olympique Lyonnais, Everton and Apollon Limassol.

“The last two wins allowed us to get our Serie A position back on track. We’re already doing very well in Europe and on Thursday will try to secure qualification,” Petagna told Sky Sport Italia.

“We’re back in the top half of the table, there are only a few points separating us from the teams that count and on Sunday in Udine we have a fundamental match.

“We will try to take it one game at a time and in December we’ll have a better idea of what we could achieve.”

Andreas Cornelius has made a good impression in recent weeks, but Petagna is not concerned he’ll be pushed out.

“Competition is created by the newspapers. We have different characteristics and then the Coach makes his choices. So far I have played more, yesterday it was his opportunity and he did well.

“The more good players there are, the better the team does. Atalanta play even better this season compared to last year, we are just lacking a bit of determination in the final third, but it’ll come.”