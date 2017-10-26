Cristante: 'Atalanta right environment'

By Football Italia staff

Bryan Cristante has finally found “the right environment and people” at Atalanta to live up to his early potential at Milan and Benfica.

The midfielder is still only 22 years old, but seems to have been on the Italian football scene for a long time, as he came through the Rossoneri youth academy and was sold to Benfica for €5.2m in 2014.

He moved to Atalanta on loan in January and the Bergamo club has an option to buy at the end of the season for €4m.

“We are a good team with a lot of character and Coach Gian Piero Gasperini fires us up throughout the week, not just on Sunday,” Cristante told Sky Sport Italia.

“In Bergamo I found the right environment and the right people. It’s not easy to do well, as you need the right staff, teammates and a club that believes in you.”

It has been his most prolific campaign with four goals in 11 competitive appearances.

“I am happy with what I’m doing so far and want to get even better. The style of football played by the team really helps me to score more goals and puts me in a position to find the net.”

Atalanta finished fourth in Serie A last season and are now top of their Europa League group.

“We started the campaign with the idea of taking it one game at a time. Our objective is to play every match as if it was our last and it’s really providing dividends. We don’t look too far ahead, so every day feels like fun. We’re a group of guys who just like working together.”