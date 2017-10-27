Post new comment

The Rossoneri have so far lacked the clarity and consistency of their city rivals Inter, writes Nick Valerio.

A quick glance at the top of the Serie A table and the expected contenders emerge. League leaders Napoli, who continue to wow Europe with their scintillating football, Scudetto holders Juventus, who need no introduction, and the small matter of a Milan-based club who remain unbeaten and full of confidence.

This side isn’t coached by Vincenzo Montella.

To less fanfare, cross-town rivals and bitter foes Inter with summer appointment Luciano Spalletti are tussling for supremacy with the favourites for the title, adding insult to injury to the red-and-black half of Milan.

Meanwhile, the Diavolo find themselves battling it out with the likes of Chievo and Fiorentina below the European places and realistically, barring a miracle, will not meet their minimum requirement of a top four spot. To say this with a degree of certainty as early as October is inexcusable.

Except for Andrea Conti, who looked the part at right wing-back before his ACL injury, the new additions have all flattered to deceive for varying reasons.

Franck Kessie is not the same dominant force we saw at Atalanta, and the current formation does not bring out the best in Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu. Lucas Biglia has failed to control the midfield in the manner that made him instrumental to Lazio.

The stakes could not be higher for Montella’s beleaguered troops and a fundamental question lingers: have Milan got the characters to withstand the high expectations under the new regime? So far, the pressure is telling and has overwhelmed the squad.

Leonardo Bonucci looks a shadow of the man who won six consecutive titles with Juventus. The captain’s poise is in tatters, and this was heightened at the weekend when his side failed to break down a resolute Genoa team. The end result was a red card for a vicious elbow, leaving Milan with 10 men for two thirds of the match. This was completely uncharacteristic from Bonucci, who is clearly struggling with not being on the winning side every week.

Nevertheless, the cultured defender is still one of the continent’s top centre-halves, and was presented with the honour on Monday night at FIFA’s The Best award ceremony. Class is permanent and the Viterbo native is simply too good not to recover from his personal slump, and his presence and leadership will soon come to the fore.

The continued choice to go with three at the back is puzzling. Summer signing Mateo Musacchio has endured a torrid start to the campaign, but has kept his place in the line-up, to the detriment of Alessio Romagnoli. The promising Italy international was one of the club’s standout performers last season, and is far more comfortable in an orthodox four.

Marauding full-back Ricardo Rodriguez has also featured in the first line of defence, stripping away the asset which makes his game so prominent. Other questionable decisions include starting the workmanlike Fabio Borini on a regular basis. Borini is an honest professional, but will not trouble or unlock the opposition.

Further forward Montella has still not addressed the striking conundrum. Portuguese acquisition Andre Silva is not trusted domestically, despite firing in the goals in the Europa League and for his country during World Cup qualification. The young forward understandably lacks match rhythm and is rarely afforded game time on a Sunday afternoon, so this can’t do much for the belief of one of the side’s biggest summer arrivals.

Montella needs to be decisive and trust Silva with a run of games. The ex-Porto starlet is not alone.

Compare Montella’s constant chopping and changing throughout the team to opposite number Spalletti. The Nerazzurri boss near instantly settled on his first choice XI.

Fellow attacker Patrick Cutrone has showcased his ability this year, but having spent €230m in the summer, the Rossoneri should not be relying on a 19-year-old to regularly bail out his sparkling new teammates.

The lack of genuine width beyond Suso and Jack Bonaventura is also a major concern. Montella has recently alluded to not being able to play his favoured 4-3-3 formation, which would benefit his team from front to back, and the flanks should have been bolstered to allow a tried and tested set-up to continue.

Montella needs to get back to basics, and it might just be what keeps him in a job. His side should be playing with excitement and the exuberance which helped end a five-year spell without a trophy. The Supercoppa triumph against Juventus last December was meant to act as a catalyst.

There are mitigating factors, and the uncertainty over the tactician can’t possibly benefit the players or Montella himself. Publicly, ‘L'Aeroplanino’ has the backing of his squad, and now is the time for his men to climb the table and play to their individual and collective potential.

