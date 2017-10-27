Report: Pjaca could leave Juve

By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca could reportedly be loaned out in January as the winger is still not ready to return for Juventus.

According to Calciomercato.com, Pjaca will not play for Juve’s Primavera team on Friday, despite being expected to do so.

The 22-year-old has not appeared for the Bianconeri since March, when he damaged knee ligaments, and the website notes there are also doubts about his mental state.

Those factors, coupled with the increasing lack of space in the Old Lady’s attack, would therefore leave Pjaca on the periphery.

Calciomercato adds the €23m arrival from Dinamo Zagreb last year needs to prove his ‘suitability’ to Juve again, at a club that “he can find time and space to grow.”

Pjaca was linked with Fiorentina over the summer, as part of the transfer that took Federico Bernardeschi to Turin.