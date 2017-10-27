Icardi: Inter since childhood!

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi reveals “I’ve been an Inter fan since I was a child” and assures his €110m release clause does not affect his commitment to the club.

Icardi has bounced back from falling out with a section of Inter’s fanbase to fire the Nerazzuri towards the top of Serie A, and the striker also answered questions about Napoli, Barcelona and Italy in a wide-ranging interview with Undici

“I’ve been an Inter fan since I was a child,” he explained.

“I always played as Inter on the PlayStation. There was Adriano before, and I liked him so much.

“Did Napoli really want me? My agent spoke to the club about these things. There was a bit of a mess last year, but I’ve always been calm. I’ve always given my all to Inter.

“Autobiography controversy? I already clarified it last season, there’s nothing else to add.

“The fans love us, and I want the best for the team and fans. The whole ordeal made me feel sick, but it’s been set aside.

“Whether we win or lose, we always thank our fans at the end of the game. Who I’d love to play with at Inter? The best player in the world, Messi obviously, but I think it’s an almost impossible dream.

“Barcelona? They just dismissed me, we had a bit of a fight and ultimately I decided to come to Italy because I was convinced I could do better there than in Spain.

“Maradona? I already answered him last season, that’s it. €110m clause? We discussed and decided it together, but everyone knows my desire and we’re calm.

“Wanda? She does everything. She takes the children to school, organises their birthdays, gets around…

“I try to do my job as well as I can and help when I can. People talk about her because she’s famous, but we don’t care what they say, I know what kind of person she is.

“Love at first sight? No, we were just friends, we got to know each other in Genoa for a year and then it just happened.

“We’re feeling good in Milan. Our children have many friends here. I’m sorry that I can’t be with them more, but it’s the price you pay when you’re famous.

“A mistake that I’d take back? The part of my book that caused a mess. I love Inter so much, it was a bad thing for everyone.

“Italy call-up? I received one at youth level but fought with Samp because I didn’t want them. I wanted Argentina. I also said ‘no’ to the pressures of my agent.

“My favourite interista? Ronaldo. He made history in this sport.”