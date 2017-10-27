Inter ‘satisfy FFP regulations’

By Football Italia staff

Inter have satisfied Financial Fair Play regulations after a shareholders’ meeting approved an increase in revenue and a reduction in losses.

According to Inter’s official website, the club’s financial statement for 2016-17 “shows revenue of €318.2m, an increase of €78.4m or 32.7 percent on the previous financial year, and a further reduction in operating losses, which fell to €24.6m, a €36.7m improvement on last year.”

Consequently, the Nerazzurri have complied with their FFP objectives, although is pending formal approval from UEFA.

“The process aimed at turning the club around is still in progress, but the desired results are already being obtained thanks to careful planning by the ownership and the excellent development prospects created as a result,” continued the Beneamata’s statement.

“The club must remain highly focused in order to continue to develop new revenues and ensure improved economic efficiency while at the same time aiming for its primary objective of returning to the level at which it has traditionally belonged.”

CEO Alessandro Antonello added: "Thanks to the hard work of everyone at the club and commercial growth we have ensured these positive figures for 2016-17.

“The underlying trend is one of growth and sustainability as we concentrate on returning Inter to highest level of European football.

“All of our actions so far are part of our plan to make the team more competitive and turn our club into a model for sporting success.”

Antonello also confirmed Handy Purnomo Soetedjo, Nicola Volpi, Alessandro Antonello, Yang Yang, Mi Xin, Zhang Kangyang, Ren Jun, Liu Jun and former owner Erick Thohir made up Inter’s board of directors.