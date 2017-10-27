Montella sees improving Milan

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists he sees a Milan side that are “growing and getting braver” ahead of Saturday’s Serie A clash with Juventus.

Milan ended a run of four games without a win after they thrashed Chievo 4-1 midweek, and Montella believes his side are ready to confirm their performance at the Bentegodi was no flash in the pan when they take on Juve.

“I see a braver team with a precise identity and spirit that bonded us during a bad run,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“In our last five games, no team got on top of us. Possession against Chievo? We’re confident, we always know what to do with the ball.

“The goal from 43 passes came at an important point in the match. We’d just conceded a goal and there could’ve been a backlash, but instead we responded well.

“After that, we have several players that prefer to reach the opponents’ goal with three passes, but I also like that the team to know how to keep the ball.

“The team gave important answers. I’m going to repeat myself, but the team have been growing for a little while and are getting rid of the tension.

“We’re getting closer to the kind of football that we want to play, but it’s still not enough.

“Juve? They’re a team that I rate very highly. They know how to handle difficult moments, as well as the positive ones, and I have so much respect for them.

“On paper, it’s an unequal contest because they come into it on the back of six consecutive Scudetti and two Champions League Finals in three years, but it’s also been one of the important games of the last 30 years.

“Even if we haven’t been able to compete at their level, we have a desire to get back up. My ambition is to beat them, even more so in light of our position in the table.

“They’re a complete team in all respects, so a pinch of luck will also be needed to beat them.

“Suso? He ended last season injured and started the summer without training, so he couldn’t come to China with us.

“I remember I received a staggering number of calls to play him in a certain position. Suso’s improving in terms of fitness, he’s fine and I think he’s the most talented player of his age group that I’ve ever coached.

“Injuries? We went to a back three in order to get more out of Conti, but then he injured himself.

“This would’ve been the perfect match for Bonucci, but he’s banned. I’d also found the ideal position for Bonaventura, but he’s picked up an injury at a time like this…”