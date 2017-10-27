Chelsea eye Immobile swoop?

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to keep Antonio Conte happy with a swoop for Lazio striker Ciro Immobile.

The Sun claims Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is “trying to bring in” Immobile after Conte suggested he “would complement Alvaro Morata perfectly in attack.”

Relations between the Blues and the former Italy boss are at “an all-time low”, explains the newspaper, after a lack of summer signings was followed by a poor start to the season.

Despite Chinese club Shanghai SIPG having a reported €70m bid rejected, the Sun notes Chelsea could bring in the 27-year-old for a fee in the region of €60m.

However, the Premier League champions are not prepared to meet that asking price, although they could offer players in exchange.

Immobile played under Conte at Juventus but was quickly shipped out to Pescara on loan, before being sold to Torino via Genoa.

The Sun is also reporting that Carlo Ancelotti could return to Stamford Bridge in the event that his fellow Italian departs.