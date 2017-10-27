Montella: Juve a turning point, critics...

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella claims Saturday’s showdown with Juventus can be a turning point for Milan and assures his critics will not bring him down.

Continuing at his pre-match Press conference, Montella felt a win would give Milan “an extra boost in every sense” and took a swipe at those who “left pebbles in my shoes on the sly.”

“It’s a game that can give us an immediate breakthrough,” explained the Coach.

“It’s a game that can give us an extra boost in every sense. Verona was just the fuse, now the flame must come.

“Allegri said he was very afraid of making this trip? I really like how balanced he is, but his words are messages for the players. I don’t think he was necessarily unhappy.

“The table? I’m not looking at it for now. We’re far away [from the top], but I hope I can see it at Christmas.

“I never thought about pursuing the media consensus. Some pebbles in my shoes have been left there on the sly, but luckily I wear comfortable shoes because I know what the club think of me.”