Allegri ‘sorry’ for Bonucci

By Football Italia staff

Juventus boss Max Allegri admits he is ‘sorry’ that Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci cannot face his former side on Saturday.

Bonucci’s red card against Genoa last weekend sees him miss the clash with Juve, three months on from his shock €40m transfer to Milan.

“We’re feeling good, and we’re going to Milan to play a game of great charm, facing a team that had a great game against Chievo on Wednesday,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“They’re lagging a bit behind in the table, but they’ll end up in the top four positions.

“SPAL? I was angry because we missed a lot of chances and weren’t very careful, not just in defence

“We didn’t find the right pass on several occasions and that’s something which can’t happen at a team like Juventus.

“Alex Sandro? We’ll have to decide between him and Asamoah. His call-up to the Brazil team gave him a great impetus.

“We have to come away with three points. It won’t be easy, but we have to do it. We dropped points here last season and it mustn’t happen again.

“Bonucci? One of Barzagli and Rugani will play alongside Chiellini tomorrow. I’m sorry that Bonucci can’t play.

“We don’t have a full stomach. Our numbers are better than they were at this point last season, plus we have more points.

“Napoli are doing extraordinary things. At the moment, the difference between us and them are two missed penalties.

“The title race will end on the final day this season. There will be three direct clashes in the last five rounds, which will decide the title.”