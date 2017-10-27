Lazio fans handed stadium bans

By Football Italia staff

Thirteen Lazio fans have been identified and banned from attending sporting events for their roles in the case of Anne Frank.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports more than half of the 20 Lazio supporters in question have been formally charged with “committing acts of racial discrimination via the use of anti-Semitic material, offensive for its content and ability to incite racial hatred.”

Furthermore, Guido Marino – the head of the State Police force for Rome – would have already signed off the first 13 sentences handed out by DASPO, which deals with counteracting violence in Italian sport.

Consequently, 11 have been given a five-year ban from sporting events, one is for the same duration but includes a parole hearing after the offender had already served a ban, while another has been banned for eight years, also with a parole hearing due to being three punished three times in the past.

Six of the 13 are members of the Irriducibili ultras group, while those with five-year bans are aged between 17 and 30.