EDF: Prevention the best cure

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco has assured that Roma will “look for preventative solutions” to make sure they do not have another ACL victim.

Karsdorp became Roma’s latest casualty after he tore knee ligaments against Crotone midweek, prompting fitness coaches Ed Lippie and Darcy Norman to come under fire, but Di Francesco made it clear he would not play the blame game.

“Cause of Karsdorp’s injury? Beyond finding what caused it, we want to look for solutions,” the Coach said at a Press conference for Saturday’s clash with Bologna.

“We’ll make sure this doesn’t happen again. I’m sorry for the lad as we were counting on him so much.

“Defrel? He needs confidence and goals. He helps the team a lot, but now he needs to be supported.

“He could play as a centre-forward or on the right wing, but he’ll certainly be involved in the match.

“Now we’re only thinking about Bologna, I don’t know if Dzeko will be rested.

“Criticism of Roma’s fitness coaches? We’re a team, [Ed] Lippie and [Darcy] Norman are great professionals and they work at Trigoria to improve.

“I’m convinced that together, we’ll get great results. We want to be constructive in finding the right solutions.

“It’s also happened at other clubs and we have a lot of faith in them. We’re sorry for what happened.

“I also damaged my knee in the year we won the Scudetto. Maybe that’s why we won it!

“Facing my son? It makes me laugh because when I ask if he’ll play or not, he never answers me. It’s always strange to face him and it’s hard to talk about him, but I’m happy.

“Working on injuries? We’re working on preventing them. Lack of continuity on the right wing? I’ve never had Schick and Defrel for long, so I’ve had to make changes.

“I have more certainty on the left, but I still have to find the right balance on the right.

“Most rotation among top teams? It’s all about growth and rotation. Everyone needs to play.

“That said, my choices aren’t based on that but rather because I feel my players should be used at certain moments.

“There has been so much talk about the match against Crotone, that I don’t think we even played them.

“A sign that injury victims have been under 25? No, we have more data now and I repeat: prevention is the basis for avoiding injuries.

“Nainggolan’s best position? Just playing him is enough. He’s a very important player, he knows how to adapt, he shoots very well and moves the ball between the lines.

“The most important thing is that he’s made himself available to the team. I think the goals will come and he’ll start scoring regularly. He’s only lacking goals.”