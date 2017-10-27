‘Sarri in love with Koulibaly!’

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent has claimed that Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is “in love” with the defender.

Koulibaly had been linked with Barcelona earlier in the week, but Bruno Satin assured his client was only focused on helping Napoli and living up to his role as a ‘stalwart’ at the back.

“It’s obvious that when a team play as well as Napoli have and their players are always at the top of their game, big teams show an interest,” the representative told Piuenne.

“However, it’s time [for Koulibaly] to stay focused, playing every three days. We’re not talking about the transfer market.

“A player that Napoli could sign? It’s difficult to find players at Napoli’s level as there aren’t that many.

“I’ll put forward the name of a young lad, who plays for Leipzig in the Champions League and was born in 1999.

“He’s called [Ibrahima] Konate, and he’s a centre-back, but Sarri would hardly play someone born in 1999!

“Sarri? He’s in love with Koulibaly. He’s grown a lot [under Sarri] and has become a stalwart.”